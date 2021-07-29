Former DHS secretary calls out Biden admin's double standard on COVID protocols for migrants

Former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told "Fox & Friends" Thursday that the Biden administration has exhibited ‘two different standards regarding the handling of COVID-19 when it comes to illegal immigrants and American citizens.

CHAD WOLF: What we’ve seen over the last six months is really two different standards, one for the American people and another for illegal immigrants who are coming across that border. And we see this not just in the state of Texas, but we see it all along the border-which is they’re coming across and we’ve reinstituted catch and release. They’re catching them and then they are moving them to bus stations, to airports, and then they are releasing them into American communities, into border communities. Some are testing positive (for COVID-19), some are not testing, some are choosing the vaccine, some are not choosing the vaccine. It’s a very dangerous situation and governors like Governor Abbott in Texas are having to take matters into their own hands because the federal government's not doing its job in protecting American citizens.

