Mick Mulvaney claims latest January 6 hearing ‘designed’ to make Democrats ‘look good’ for midterms

Former acting Trump White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said he felt the latest January 6 House select committee hearing provided no new evidence against the former president, and was designed to make Democrats "look good" heading into the midterms.

During a Friday appearance on CNN, Mulvaney criticized the hearing for not unveiling anything new as to what former President Trump "did or didn’t do."

"You felt like there was nothing new in terms of what Trump did or didn’t do? Did you feel like there was new information that we learned from the hearing yesterday?" host Brianna Keilar asked.

Mulvaney said that while the recent hearing makes for good television, he didn’t feel that focusing on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., or Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., helped to bolster the case against Trump. He added that while there was new material, the lack of new allegations was "disappointing."

Keilar then attempted to clarify Mulvaney’s comments, noting the hearing also showed video of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

"Was it important to see these congressional leaders filling a role that seemed pretty obvious to them that President Trump was not filling?" Keilar asked.

"I don’t know if you’re accusing somebody of breaking the law, which I guess is what they’re doing, I assume that is what they’re doing, that is what this is all about, to showing someone else not breaking the law, really establish the first person’s guilt or innocence. I don’t think that it does," Mulvaney said.

"I couldn’t help but get the feeling as I watched this yesterday, that there is a reason that we’re seeing it now. And I hate to be cynical, but I’ve been in Washington, D.C., for 10, 12 years, so I think I’ve earned that cynicism. It struck me that we were having this hearing yesterday, on television, because of midterms, and it was designed to make Nancy Pelosi look good, and the Democrats look good."

He later added that what he saw from the hearing on Thursday was "even more political" than some of the committee proceedings he had seen previously.

The committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol also voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena Trump.

Trump has previously refused to voluntarily cooperate with the panel, calling it a partisan witch hunt. Trump has also urged political allies and former White House staffers not to participate.

