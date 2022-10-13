Republicans planning to release own report on Jan. 6 security failings

House Republicans have finalized a report outlining the intelligence and security failures that occurred during the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Aides close to GOP leadership told Fox News Digital the report will be public later this year. The timing has yet to be determined as the GOP document is meant to serve as a rebuttal to the final report by the House select committee investigating the riot.

Republicans say their report will showcase the security and intelligence failures leading up to Jan. 6. They argue Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., had sufficient forewarning the protests could become tense, but refused to take appropriate action to fortify the Capitol.

GOP lawmakers are eager to provide a rebuttal to the House Jan. 6 committee, which is made up of seven Democrats and two anti-Trump Republicans.

Last year, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., opted to boycott the proceedings after Pelosi rejected the lawmakers he sought to appoint to the select committee.

Talk of the GOP's report came shortly before the House select committee investigating the riot was set to hold its 10th public hearing. The hearing will focus on Trump's state of mind leading up to the January 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol .

A committee aide told Fox News Digital that Thursday's hearing would not include live witnesses but rather showcase new evidence from U.S. Secret Service records and testimony as well as video of efforts to respond to the violence in real-time.

"We're going to bring a particular focus on the former president's state of mind and his involvement in these events as they unfolded," said the aide. "What you're going to see is a synthesis of some evidence we've already presented with new, never-before-seen information to illustrate Donald Trump's centrality was key."

The committee will try to recreate the former president's state of mind leading up to and during the riot, despite his refusal to cooperate with the committee.

Trump has not only rejected overtures to testify before the panel, but he has called on allies and former staff to do likewise.