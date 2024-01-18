Expand / Collapse search
Michigan school district calls for cease-fire in Israel-Hamas war, sparking fierce debate

'This resolution does not help advance the quality of life of one single child in this district,' one parent said

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
A Michigan public school district advanced a resolution calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war and encouraging teachers to discuss the conflict in classrooms after a meeting Wednesday, according to a recent report. 

"The resolution approved by the Ann Arbor Public Schools board appears to be among the first times that a public school system in the United States has made such a statement on the international conflict," the Associated Press reported

Don Wotruba, executive director at Michigan Association of School Boards, said that the decision would be unique before the resolution officially passed. 

CAPITOL POLICE BEGIN ARRESTING GAZA 'CEASE-FIRE' PROTESTERS HOLDING SIT-IN AT CANNON ROTUNDA

Students in class and protest split image

A Michigan public school district advanced a resolution calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war after a meeting Wednesday, according to a recent report.  (iStock / Fox News Digital)

"What they’re thinking about doing would be pretty rare, if not the first time," Wotruba said. "Particularly as it’s related to a more international situation." 

The AP report explained that four out of the seven total board members voted in favor of the resolution for a cease-fire and two members abstained. 

Rima Mohammad, a Palestinian, voiced support for the resolution.  

"This resolution says that kids who have names like mine are seen, heard and valued," Mohammad said. 

SAN FRANCISCO SCHOOL DISTRICT PROVIDES TEACHERS WITH MATERIALS FOR STUDENTS ON 'ISRAELI TERRORISM'

Palestinian March

Some parents interviewed said that the cease-fire resolution did not meaningfully affect the lives of the children who actually live within the district.  (REUTERS/Bonnie Cash)

Some parents interviewed said that the cease-fire resolution did not meaningfully affect the lives of the children who actually live within the district. 

"This resolution does not help advance the quality of life of one single child in this district," parent Daniel Sorkin said Wednesday. 

Tasneem Madani, a student teacher in Ann Arbor, "supported the resolution and stressed its importance, saying that 'our students are watching us.'"

"It is my responsibility, particularly as an English teacher, to help students develop the skills to engage in informed academic dialogue in safe spaces," Madani said Wednesday. 

Ann Arbor Public School district did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

The Israel-Hamas war continues to divide Americans, with some local government and representative bodies voting to weigh in on the possibility of a cease-fire. 

Pro-Israel social media users mocked a video showing happy San Francisco Board of Supervisors members celebrating their recent vote to pass a resolution calling for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.

The city’s board voted 8-3 on Jan. 9 to pass a resolution calling for a sustained cease-fire in Israel’s war on Hamas. The conflict started as a response to the terror group’s massacre of Israelis on Oct. 7. 

Fox News' Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.