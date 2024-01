Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Teachers in San Francisco Unified School District were provided by officials with educational resources to lead classroom discussions on "war, terrorism, colonization, and seeking peace," according to documents obtained by National Review.

The news outlet reported that one of the resources provided for teachers "promotes multiple anti-Zionist articles and viewpoints, including an article published by Jerome Slater at the Middle East Policy Council."

"In the article," the report continued, "Slater blames Israel for Hamas violence and speculates that failed Palestinian resistance efforts have made Palestinian terrorism a last resort."

"While all terrorism is morally wrong, it is still possible and perhaps necessary to make some distinctions," the article reads. "There can be degrees of moral wrong; we commonly make such distinctions and consider mitigating circumstances, especially between moral wrongs committed in pursuit of just causes and the double moral wrong of injustices done for unjust causes … For several reasons, Israeli terrorism has been morally worse than that of the Palestinians."

National Review gave examples of other educational materials provided to San Francisco Unified School District teachers and discovered by Parents Defending Education, including materials asking teachers to consider how they can "educate in hopes of a truly just and lasting peace in Israel-Palestine" and ask students "how has the decades long conflict between Israel and Palestine taken shape over time to this current conflagration?"

Another teaching resource was a video titled, "Challenging Antisemitism from a Framework of Collective Liberation."

"The need for educational resources on antisemitism within a pedagogic framework of collective liberation is particularly important for this moment–as rising white nationalist violence targets many of our communities, including Jews, Muslims, Black people, immigrant communities, trans and queer people, among others, and as false charges of antisemitism are directed at seekers of Palestinian justice," according to the video's description on YouTube.

Local students in the district made news when they staged a walk-out in "support of Palestine" in October, per the San Francisco Examiner. Students were also supported by teachers and San Francisco Board of Supervisors member Hillary Ronen.

"My father always told me that Israelis and Palestinians are cousins," Ronan said at the press conference, according to the article. "We must stop seeing one another as less than human, and our leaders must stop dehumanizing us."

San Francisco Unified School District did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.