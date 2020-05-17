Michigan salon owner on getting cease-and-desist order after reopening : 'It's definitely a scary situation'

Get the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A Michigan salon owner who was issued a cease-and-desist order by local police after she defied the state’s stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic by opening her business said she had to reopen or else she would “lose everything.”

Speaking on “Fox & Friends Weekend” on Sunday, Sarah Huff, the owner of Ardor+Grit Salon and Lounge in Holland, Mich., added that if she did not reopen her employees would “also not have a job to go back to.”

“They also have bills to pay,” Huff said. “They have a family to also support and feed. They also have their own mortgages and I have mine.”

In an emotional Facebook video Huff posted on Thursday she said, “How do you deem ones life essential over another? Please tell me that… I will lose my house, I will lose my business, I will lose my freaking livelihood if I do not go back to work.”

Huff received a cease-and-desist order after she reopened her salon on Friday. Huff said the entire salon was sterilized the day before. She said she is only allowing two to three people in the salon at a time to adhere to social distancing guidelines. She said she was also wearing gloves and a face mask all day and had some available for her clients as well.

Hundreds of protesters once again descended on the steps of the Michigan Capitol last week to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the mounting unrest in her state, Whitmer has held firm on her stay-at-home orders – telling ABC’s “The View” on Wednesday that the protests make it more likely that her orders will have to be extended past the May 28 deadline.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Huff has been overwhelmed with the request for appointments.

Host Pete Hegseth asked Huff if she plans to reopen on Monday given she received a cease-and-desist order.

“Right now I don't really know what I'm going to do,” Huff said in response.

“The authorities do have stuff over me so I am basically waiting and praying about it.”

She added that she also has been speaking with her lawyer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When asked what the possible consequences are, Huff said, “I think really anything at this point is possible.”

“My license could be taken away, I could go to jail. I believe it's up to a year possibly in jail,” she continued. “It's not who I am. I don't go against the grain. I am not the type of person, I do not like to get in trouble so this is not who I am, and it's definitely a scary situation.”

Fox News’ Andrew O’Reilly and The Associated Press contributed to this report.