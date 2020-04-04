MI grandfather who walks miles to see granddaughter through glass says it's about 'making a difference'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here

The coronavirus isn't stopping one Michigan grandfather from walking miles to see his son and newborn granddaughter Elliana through a glass door.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends Weekend" with host Jillian Mele, Daniel and Joshua Gillett said Saturday they were stunned after a photo of the three of them went viral on Instagram.

"It's been great. I mean, when I posted it, I didn't realize how many people were in the same boat," said Joshua.

“It breaks my heart that my dad can’t hold my daughter,” Joshua wrote in his post last week. “However, as you can clearly see on my dad’s face, he’s overflowing with joy just to see her.”

Joshua said his dad did get to hold the child – but only twice.

“While my wife was pregnant, I don’t think an hour went by where my dad didn’t brag about becoming a grandpa soon,” he continued. “Now, his granddaughter is finally here, and the only things he can hold are the daily pictures we send him.”

Daniel told Mele that while it's disappointing for him not to be able to hold his granddaughter, he knows it's "just for now" and it's part of "making a difference in caring for [their] community."

"And, of course, my caring for Elliana," he added.

Mele asked Daniel what he was thinking when the photo was taken.

"Well, I would sure love to hold her and I love her. And, I just have to do it through glass for now," he remarked.

Joshua said that the photo was his favorite picture of his father.

"You can just see how happy he is. And, [the] genuine smile. And just, even though it's a super dark time in this world, it's not stopping him. And, I think it's reminded a lot of people that it is temporary and there can be good still," he stated.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order last month, telling state residents to socially isolate at home or stay away from contact with others during the outbreak.

Fox News' Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.