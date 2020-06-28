Michigan GOP candidate 'deeply hurt' by daughter’s anti-endorsement, but applauds her for speaking out

A Michigan state House candidate told Fox News on Sunday that he was "deeply hurt" but proud of his daughter's viral social media post urging voters to cast their ballots for someone else.

"I was hurt," Republican Robert Regan, 52 told "Fox & Friends."

"I mean, I was deeply hurt. That stung. When I first saw that, it was like, 'oh, my goodness, are you serious?' "

Regan’s daughter, Stephanie Regan, sent out a now-viral tweet last Tuesday that read, “if you’re in michigan and 18+ pls for the love of god do not vote for my dad for state rep. tell everyone.”

Regan blamed the influence of his daughter’s liberal college for the public disproval.

"I think it has to do with the indoctrination from the liberal leftist, socialist, Marxist universities," he said.

"You have to understand what these college campuses are like today. These young women and men want to fit into the group, and we’ve seen this for a decade whether it’s Ben Shapiro, Ann Coulter, Charlie Kirk, every one of these people who tries to speak on a college campus gets shut down," he went on. "The whole idea that this is a bastion of free speech and ideas, that just doesn’t fly anymore."

Regan emphasized that while he was initially hurt by his daughter's anti-endorsement, he is proud of her for speaking out.

MICHIGAN GOP CANDIDATE BLAMES LIBERAL COLLEGE FOR DAUGHTER'S ANTI ENDORSEMENT

"I really do applaud her," he said. "She is one special young lady and I'm sure none of us expected it to go as viral, as it has. Especially as a father and family, you don’t want this stuff going out in public. You know, families are supposed to be safe spaces... you have these discussions quietly, and I think it caught all of us off guard. But, yeah, she’s one special, special young lady, and I’m just really happy for her, to be honest with you.

"Remember," he added, "unconditional love doesn’t always mean unconditional agreement."

Regan, who’s running in Michigan’s 73rd District, is pro-life, supports making English the official language in Michigan, wants stronger borders in the state, is pro-Second Amendment and believes education “cannot be separated from religious faith and instruction in morality,” according to his website.

Asked to impart a final message to his daughter on-air, Regan said "I love you, sweetheart. You’ve always known you’re my favorite."

Fox News' Brie Stimson contributed to this report.