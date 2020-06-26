Michigan GOP candidate blames liberal college for daughter's anti-endorsement

A Michigan state House candidate blames the influence of his daughter’s liberal college for her viral social media plea for voters to cast their ballots for someone else.

“When they go off to college, quite frankly they get involved with these Marxist, socialist universities and they start getting indoctrinated with things that are completely polar opposite from where you raised them,” Republican Robert Regan, 52, told WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids.

Regan’s daughter, Stephanie Regan, sent out a tweet Tuesday that read, “if you’re in michigan and 18+ pls for the love of god do not vote for my dad for state rep. tell everyone.”

The tweet quickly went viral with more than 177,000 likes by Thursday night.

The candidate said that while he was hurt by the tweet he was also proud of his daughter.

“I’m the father, I’m human, you feel things like that, but one of the things I did with my children, all four of them, I said always focus on the truth,” he told WOOD. “I’m really excited that they thought they had a solid enough relationship with me where they could dis me on social media and know that I’m not going to disown them.”

In his official statement posted on Facebook, Regan added that the First Amendment "should encourage...all perspectives to be expressed without using guilt."

Regan, who’s running in Michigan’s 73rd District, is pro-life, supports making English the official language in Michigan, wants stronger borders in the state, is pro-Second Amendment and believes education “cannot be separated from religious faith and instruction in morality,” according to his website.

He describes himself on the website as “so conservative that he makes Rush Limbaugh look like a liberal.”

Regan is also a critic of what he calls Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “unconstitutional” coronavirus stay-at-home orders and says on his website he was the first candidate to support President Trump after his election.

Regan told The Hill he and his daughter mainly disagree about the issue of systemic racism.

“She’s a big believer in that,” he continued, while adding, “The only place where I really see systemic racism would be the abortion clinic cause they seem to target the African-American community.”

He added that Trump has "done more for the black community than any president we’ve had in the last 20 years."

His daughter later added to her tweet: “Since so many people are asking it is Robert Regan! Do a quick fb or google search to find info about his campaign. I don’t feel safe rn sharing further information regarding his beliefs, but please look him up and just read for yourself."

“ty everyone offering support and love! my dms and notifs are crazy it’s hard to reply but pls know i appreciate u!!!!”

Regan added in his statement that while he and his children don't always agree, he only wants the best for them and is always willing to discuss issues.

Regan is one of three Republicans running for the seat currently held by state Rep. Lynn Afendoulis, a Republican who is challenging U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, L-Mich., The Hill reported.

Bill Saxton is running on the Democrat side. The primaries are scheduled for Aug. 4.