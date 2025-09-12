Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Michael Rapaport blasts liberals cheering Charlie Kirk’s assassination, warns ‘no one is safe’

Rapaport told public figures that it could be 'any one of us' who is targeted

Gabriel Hays By Gabriel Hays Fox News
Comedian Michael Rapaport warned left-wing figures cheering for the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Friday that no one’s safe from political violence, including them.

Comedian Michael Rapaport warned left-wing figures who celebrated the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Friday that political violence could affect anyone, including them.

In the latest episode of his "I Am Rapaport" podcast, the comedian and actor denounced those celebrating Kirk’s killing and warned that political violence and other consequences could affect any of them. 

"And for anybody to think that you can go online and say, ‘Yeah, I’m happy about what happened,’ and ‘Yeah, I support what happened to Charlie Kirk,’ and excuse it and laugh about it and belittle –– I’m saying this with all due respect and no malice, anybody can get touched in a way that we do not want to get touched," he said.

Charlie Kirk and Michael Rapaport

Comedian Michael Rapaport condemned the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk and warned those celebrating his death that they, too, could face political violence. (Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty; JOSH EDELSON / Getty)

Rapaport, an outspoken liberal and critic of President Donald Trump, began his discussion on Kirk’s death by condemning the killing

"The murder, assassination, killing of Charlie Kirk in front of the world is – that was terrible," he said.

He then went on to criticize any public figures who would revel in the conservative activist’s death. 

"Any public person that would, in any way, shape, or form, support, laugh at, excuse, the public killing of Charlie Kirk, is sick. Really, really, really twisted," Rapaport said. 

Charlie Kirk with family

Charlie Kirk and his wife, Erika Lane Frantzve and their two children at Christmas in December 2024. (Charlie Kirk via Facebook)

He warned public figures that they have "no control" over how the public interprets their words or online statements, so they need to watch what they say.

"So, if you’re a news broadcaster, or a pundit, you have a social media platform or all the options  that are available today, and it any way, shape, or form, you excuse or belittle that this man was shot in cold blood in public, it could –– and can be –– any one of us."

He reiterated that there is "no excuse" for celebrating Kirk’s assassination. 

"It’s 500% unacceptable," he declared. "And I am saying that as somebody who I know is brash and I know I talk my s---, and I know I’ve been offensive."

Charlie Kirk at Student Action Summit

Charlie Kirk, founder and executive director of Turning Point USA, speaking at the group’s Student Action Summit in Tampa, Fla., July 22, 2022. (Tristan Wheelock/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The comedian continued, "So to not fully condemn what happened to Charlie Kirk is unacceptable, 'cause God forbid it’d happen to you."

"We don’t know how we’re affecting people. We don’t know what kind of sick lunatics are out there."

Rapaport also pushed back on the idea that one political group in particular is celebrating Kirk’s death.

"I’ve [heard] responses from across the board: White, Black, women, trans, LGBT –– I’ve seen horrible people celebrating the death of Charlie Kirk, with their face on wax, cameras in front of their face in 4K. And I don’t know what their political beliefs are. I guarantee you, if you went through all of them, they’re not all on this side, and they’re not all on that side."

