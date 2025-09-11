Former NFL player Chris Kluwe mocks Charlie Kirk, condemns GOP after assassination

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NFL punter Chris Kluwe made controversial comments on BlueSky this week following the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Kluwe, who was fired from his job as a high school football coach earlier this year after calling the MAGA movement a "Nazi" movement, sent an expletive-ridden post praising Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., for dismissing the idea that Democrat rhetoric led to the assassination.

"F---ing finally. Fight back against the bulls--- framing that tries to make Dems responsible for everything. The GOP is choosing to create this kind of societal environment. They could stop it at any time. They have agency as well. They’re not f---ing children (except when, well, you know)," Kluwe wrote.

Kluwe sent an earlier post suggesting Kirk created "the kind of society he currently lives in."

"It is possible to hold both of these things true at the same time: 1) political violence is never an appropriate choice in a civilized society 2) Charlie Kirk’s dream is to create exactly the kind of society he currently lives in, as spoken from his own mouth," Kluwe wrote.

Shortly after the shooting occurred, Kluwe sent a post seemingly mocking Kirk for getting shot.

Over a news article reporting Kirk had been shot, Kluwe wrote the caption, "<me sowing> ‘Hahaha yes! This rules!’ <me reaping> ‘what the f--- <gets shot>.’"

Kluwe is currently running for California state assembly after his firing from coaching.

Back in February, Kluwe said he was fired from his job as a California high school football coach after a speech at a city council meeting in which he called MAGA a "Nazi movement."

"Just got fired from being a freshman football coach, if you want to know what MAGA does to communities," Kluwe wrote on BlueSky. "They don’t care about what helps people, because the school is certainly not going to find an ex-NFL player willing to coach there at that level, they only care about trying to hurt people."

Kluwe later told CNN the school fired him because the incident was "getting too much attention."

Kluwe was arrested at a Huntington Beach City Council meeting that month when he was protesting Huntington Beach’s decision to display a plaque at a public library. The plaque used the words magical, alluring, galvanizing and adventurous, and their initials spelled MAGA.

A video from the meeting showed Kluwe criticizing the MAGA movement, calling it "a Nazi movement" and saying he would engage in civil disobedience. Kluwe later went to the front of the meeting, and police handcuffed him and led him out.

Days later, Kluwe made an appearance on CNN, and he did not back down from his stance.

"I believe we’re on the path that Nazi Germany went down under Hitler," he said. "And I say that as a political science and history major, as someone who has studied history. And the parallels are very, very clear."

Kluwe took issue with the Trump administration’s stance on transgender athletes competing in girls' and women’s sports, among other issues.

"This administration is trying to put obedience over duty to the country. This administration is trying to thrust our country into turmoil in order to reap power for themselves. And I think regardless of political affiliation, all of us as Americans should be able to agree — no kings, no tyrants, not now, not ever," Kluwe said.

Kluwe punted for the Minnesota Vikings from 2005-12.