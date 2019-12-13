Comedian Michael Loftus: Democrats 'can't remember that they don't like Hillary Clinton'

In an appearance on “Fox & Friends" Friday, comedian Michael Loftus riffed on the idea of another Hillary Clinton presidential run, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler’s impeachment hearings, and former Vice President Joe Biden.

“My Christmas came early for me as a comedian when you think Hillary is going to run. You are like, we can dust off all these [jokes], these are good again,” Loftus said, as the live studio audience erupted in laughter.

“She's the cauliflower of politics. They keep dressing it up and then you take a bite and you’re like, ‘oooh, I don’t like that. It's still cauliflower.”

LOUIE GOHMERT: DEMOCRATS IMPEACHING TRUMP FOR OBSTRUCTION OF CONGRESS IGNORE BIDEN PLEDGE NOT TO APPEAR BEFORE SENATE

Loftus was reacting to the release of a new Hulu documentary about Clinton's 2016 run. "Hillary" is set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival next month, with the former first lady in attendance.

In addition, a new poll from Harvard-Harris showed Clinton atop the Democratic field, though she has insisted she won't run again.

“Who couldn't beat Joe Biden, who is talking about his leg hair? ... It's very strange. I will beat you up. Let's do push-ups right now,” Loftus joked to the hosts, imitating Biden's recent encounter with an Iowa voter.

Loftus joked that Clinton is holding a grudge for losing the last election and that her husband, former President Bill Clinton, wants her to run.

US, CHINA REACH PHASE ONE TRADE DEAL, SOURCE SAYS

“She is not giving up. I will tell you who wants her to run is Bill. He comes home every night [and says], 'Wow, she is still here?'”

“Listen, the Democrats have no long-term memory. Obviously, they can't remember communism, they can't remember socialism is bad. They can't remember they don't like Hillary Clinton,” Loftus continued, going on to talk about apparently sleepy House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He's Jerry Nod-ler," he said. "He's the reindeer who couldn't quite pull the sled."