Michael Goodwin says Joe Biden can't escape 'Obamagate:' Trump will 'take the fight' to him

Fox News contributor Michael Goodwin argued on Wednesday that presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden will eventually have to address the alleged misconduct by the Obama-era Justice Department in its investigation of Michael Flynn and alleged Russian collusion.

Goodwin said Biden is benefiting from the coronavirus pandemic forcing him to stay largely absent from the campaign trail and conduct only at-home interviews. But he said this will not last until November.

“The polls show him leading nationally, most of them, as well as most of the important swing states. So far he’s right, there is no evidence that it's hurting him,” the New York Post columnist told “America’s Newsroom.

Goodwin said, however, that the polling favoring Biden “can’t last forever” and will “be exposed” on the debate stage against President Trump as his opponent.

“We all have seen Joe Biden’s infirmities and they can be distressing, so, right now they are being hidden.”

Newly declassified documents, including an FD-302 FBI witness report, revealed details of a January 2017 Oval Office meeting to discuss Russian election interference. In attendance were former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, then-FBI Director James Comey, Biden, ex-CIA Director John Brennan, former director of National Intelligence James Clapper, along with National Security Adviser Susan Rice and other members of the National Security Council.

After the recorded briefing, Obama reportedly asked Yates and Comey to "stay behind," and said he had "learned of the information about [then-incoming National Security Adviser Michael] Flynn" and his conversation with Russia's ambassador about sanctions. Obama "specified that he did not want any additional information on the matter, but was seeking information on whether the White House should be treating Flynn any differently, given the information."

A previous memo from Rice alleged that Biden also stayed behind after the main briefing had ended, raising questions about how much is still unknown involving Flynn's case.

“I know nothing about those moves to investigate Michael Flynn,” Biden said in an interview on ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ on Tuesday.

“This is all about diversion,” he continued when asked about Trump’s belief that the case against the former national security adviser was “the biggest political crime in U.S. history.”

Goodwin said that Trump, “who calls himself the world’s greatest counterpuncher,” is “going to take the fight” to Biden via the “Obamagate” scandal that the commander-in-chief coined via Twitter.

“I think this Obamagate thing that the president has talked about. ... I think will soon be called the ‘Obama-Biden-gate’ because Joe Biden was present at that infamous Jan. 5, 2017 meeting when the Michael Flynn investigation was discussed and his answers to an interview with George Stephanopolous were not very convincing,” Goodwin said.

“I think Biden is going to have to explain himself on some of these big issues and, whether he likes it or not, that’s going to happen down the road.”

Fox News' Gregg Re contributed to this report.