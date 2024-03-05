Miami Beach launches 'Breaking Up with Spring Break' ad to discourage unruly tourists

Miami Beach wants to break up with spring breakers, according to a new ad.

On Friday, the Florida city released a minute-long ad titled "Miami Beach Is Breaking Up With Spring Break" that attacked reckless and unruly tourists for committing crimes and ruining the area.

"It’s not us. It’s you. We just want different things," the ad explained.

It continued, "Our idea of a good time is relaxing on a beach, hitting up a spa or checking out a new restaurant. You just want to get drunk in public and ignore laws."

"Do you even remember what happened last March?" the ad asked, referencing various reports including shootings that left two people dead in 2023.

"That was our breaking point, so we’re breaking up with you. And don’t try to apologize and come crawling back. This isn’t safe, so we’re done," it declared.

As a warning, the ad remarked, "Just so you know we’re serious, this March, you can expect things like curfews, bag checks and restricted beach access, DUI checkpoints, $100 parking and strong police enforcement for drug possession and violence. Whatever it takes because it’s time to move on. Maybe we can talk when you’re done with your spring break phase, but until then, we’re done."

In a comment to Fox News Digital, Marketing & Communications Director Melissa Berthier confirmed the city had commissioned the ad as part of its larger "Spring Breakup" campaign.

"We hope this campaign will dissuade unruly crowds from coming to Miami Beach during spring break," Berthier said.

In February, Miami Beach launched several new legal measures to clamp down on college tourists. Among those included midnight curfews and the 6 p.m. closure of the beach in South Beach during the two weekends in March parking lot restrictions, a doubled towing rate at $516, a weekly traffic plan and a $100 civil penalty for drug use and possession.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also announced on Tuesday that at least 140 state troopers will be dispatched to various locations in south Florida with a heavy presence in Miami Beach.

"This is really unprecedented," DeSantis said. "I don't think we've ever seen the state come in this forward-leaning going into a season like this… With all things considered, I think that we're good and prepared as we've ever been throughout my time in the state of Florida."

In 2023, in addition to two homicides, the Miami Beach police reported nearly 500 arrests with more than 100 guns were seized.

In 2022, the city similarly imposed a midnight curfew following two shootings, also on Ocean Drive. In 2021, there were about 1,000 arrests and dozens of guns confiscated as Miami Beach officials took steps to calm rowdy spring breakers.

