The Mexican government is not willing to do anything serious to the cartels: Bill Barr

Former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr details the long-growing problem with Mexican cartels and urges officials take action after the slaying of two Americans who were kidnapped on " The Story ."

BILL BARR: This is just flapping gums. This problem has been getting ever more serious for almost 20 years now, and it's time to face up to the truth and the truth is that these are extremely powerful groups that effectively control broad areas of Mexico . The government doesn't control them, the Mexican government doesn't.

AMERICANS WHO SURVIVED MEXICO KIDNAPPING SHAKEN AFTER THEY ‘WATCHED’ OTHERS DIE: FAMILY

The cartels are in charge and second, the Mexican government allows them to operate from these safe havens and pump poisonous drugs up into the United States that are doing massive damage to our people and our economy, and it's not going to stop unless we destroy these organizations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP