Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Mexican cartels 'invading' US, 'taking over' cities: Former DEA special agent

Derek Maltz exposes the damages done by Mexican cartels

Graham Colton
By Graham Colton | Fox News
close
Mexican cartels are our children’s enemy: Former DEA special agent Video

Mexican cartels are our children’s enemy: Former DEA special agent

Derek Maltz sounds the alarm on Mexican cartels’ role in the fentanyl crisis on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Drug Enforcement Administration special agent Derek Maltz said Mexican cartels are "invading" the United States Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

The cartels are "invading our country," he told host Jesse Watters. "They're taking over our cities. They're building up market share. They have an ongoing marketing campaign to maximize profits like any other business operation. And they do not care about the death of our kids."

Maltz called the cartels "the enemy of our children."

BORDER CRISIS 'UPENDING AMERICAN WAY OF LIFE' AND GETTING WORSE, HERITAGE FOUNDATION WARNS

Their collaboration with Chinese transnational criminals is resulting in 289 drug overdose deaths a day in the United States, or one overdose every five minutes.

While President Biden was in Poland, "he spoke about the potential chemical attack on the Ukrainian citizens," Maltz said. "But he doesn't say a word on the ongoing chemical attack on American kids."

Maltz criticized the Biden administration and asked for the whereabouts of border czar and Vice President Kamala Harris.

"She was supposed to fix this problem," he said, adding that it is worsening.

  • A homeless man, 24, holds a piece of aluminum foil he used to smoke fentanyl on March 13, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Widespread drug addiction is endemic in Seattle's large homeless community, which the city is currently trying to move out from shared public spaces. According to a recent report commissioned by Seattle Councilmember Andrew Lewis, the COVID-19 pandemic put undue pressure on the city's shelter system and delayed funds for new housing, leading to an increase in homelessness.
    Image 1 of 3

    A homeless man, 24, holds a piece of aluminum foil he used to smoke fentanyl.  (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

  • A new controversial billboard that warns against fentanyl is posted on the side of a building near Union Square on April 04, 2022 in San Francisco, California. The group Mothers Against Drug Deaths, comprised of mothers of children killed by fentanyl, launched the first in a series of billboard advertisements that are intended to warn tourists against visiting the city of San Francisco due to a rampant fentanyl use and deadly open-air drug markets
    Image 2 of 3

    A new controversial billboard that warns against fentanyl is posted on the side of a building near Union Square.  (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

  • Police officers check on a man who said he has been smoking fentanyl in downtown Seattle on March 14, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Use of the powerful opioid has surged in the last several years, especially in Seattle's large homeless community. According to a recent report commissioned by Seattle Councilmember Andrew Lewis, the COVID-19 pandemic put undue pressure on the city's shelter system and delayed funds for new housing, leading to an increase in homelessness
    Image 3 of 3

    Police officers check on a man who said he has been smoking fentanyl in downtown Seattle.   (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

" … [W]e've been calling for literally three or four years now to designate the cartels as a terrorist organization. The Families Against Fentanyl [has] been very public talking about classifying this as a weapon of mass destruction."

"Unfortunately, the bureaucrats in Washington, they look at the definition that they had from 1930 instead of what these synthetic drugs are doing in America today."

Thirty grams of fentanyl kill 15,000 people, Maltz said.

Twelve- and 13-year-old children are dying from overdoses, he reported, adding that Washington, D.C., saw nine overdose deaths in 24 hours.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There have been at least seven mass casualty events across the United States.

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to graham.colton@fox.com and on Twitter: @GrahamGColton.