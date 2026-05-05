Met Gala backlash grows as celebrities and politicians target Jeff and Lauren Bezos' sponsorship

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Left-leaning celebrities and politicians are taking aim at Monday night's Met Gala — and two of its highest-profile honorary co-chairs, Jeff and Lauren Bezos — fueling a fresh wave of backlash against the billionaire couple’s immense wealth and influence over the star-studded event.

"I am so confused by some ppl that are going. I am just like WTF ARE WE DOING!?!?!?!" actress Taraji P. Henson wrote, commenting on a video that called out celebrities planning to attend.

Other high-profile figures jumped on the bandwagon, including models Bella Hadid and Cara Delevingne, who appeared to endorse the criticism by liking the video calling out attendees.

Actor Mark Ruffalo also weighed in by sharing a video featuring an Amazon warehouse worker criticizing Bezos’ fortune and the labor behind it.

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In the clip, 72-year-old worker Mary Hill argued that the billionaire’s wealth would not exist without the employees powering the company’s operations.

"If it weren’t for every associate in every Amazon facility, he wouldn’t have all those zeros behind his name," Hill said in part, according to reports.

Outside the entertainment sphere, Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren also weighed in, blasting Bezos' fortune while reiterating the familiar "fair share" argument.

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"If Jeff Bezos can drop $10 million to sponsor the Met Gala, he can afford to pay his fair share in taxes," Warren wrote on Instagram.

Reports also focused on New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who skipped the star-studded event in the Big Apple.

Instead, the democratic socialist made a point to take to social media and highlight six workers who fuel the city’s fashion industry.

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"The fashion industry is made possible by the thousands of workers behind the scenes — seamstresses, tailors, retail workers, delivery drivers — whose immense talent and dedication deserves to be celebrated," Mamdani told The New York Times.

"We’re proud to feature the stories of these hard-working New Yorkers who make our city’s fashion industry second to none."

Two of the workers highlighted in Mamdani's callout were former Amazon employees, per the Times.

Mamdani's predecessor, Eric Adams, attended the event once while other mayors similarly skipped the event in the past.

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An alternate Met Gala, dubbed the "Ball without Billionaires" workers' gala, was also held to counter Monday's high-profile event.

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A representative for Bezos was contacted for comment by Fox News Digital but did not immediately respond.