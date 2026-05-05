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Met Gala backlash grows as celebrities and politicians target Jeff and Lauren Bezos' sponsorship

'Ball without Billionaires' event held as alernative to gala

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
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Blake Lively attends Met Gala after Justin Baldoni lawsuit settlement Video

Blake Lively attends Met Gala after Justin Baldoni lawsuit settlement

Blake Lively arrived at the Met Gala after a lengthy lawsuit settlement with former co-star Justin Baldoni.

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Left-leaning celebrities and politicians are taking aim at Monday night's Met Gala — and two of its highest-profile honorary co-chairs, Jeff and Lauren Bezos — fueling a fresh wave of backlash against the billionaire couple’s immense wealth and influence over the star-studded event.

"I am so confused by some ppl that are going. I am just like WTF ARE WE DOING!?!?!?!" actress Taraji P. Henson wrote, commenting on a video that called out celebrities planning to attend.

Other high-profile figures jumped on the bandwagon, including models Bella Hadid and Cara Delevingne, who appeared to endorse the criticism by liking the video calling out attendees.

Actor Mark Ruffalo also weighed in by sharing a video featuring an Amazon warehouse worker criticizing Bezos’ fortune and the labor behind it.

MILLIONAIRE ACTOR MARK RUFFALO TELLS NEW YORKERS TO 'TAX THE RICH' WHILE CRITICS DEMAND 'HIM FIRST'

A person putting up Boycott the Bezos Met Gala posters in New York City

A person puts up "Boycott the Bezos Met Gala" posters in New York City on April 15. (Angela Weiss/AFP)

In the clip, 72-year-old worker Mary Hill argued that the billionaire’s wealth would not exist without the employees powering the company’s operations.

"If it weren’t for every associate in every Amazon facility, he wouldn’t have all those zeros behind his name," Hill said in part, according to reports.

Outside the entertainment sphere, Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren also weighed in, blasting Bezos' fortune while reiterating the familiar "fair share" argument.

AOC BROKE HOUSE RULES TO ATTEND RITZY MET GALA IN 'TAX THE RICH' DRESS, ORDERED TO PAY UP

Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Jeff Bezos standing together at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles

Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Jeff Bezos attend the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Mark Guiducci at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

"If Jeff Bezos can drop $10 million to sponsor the Met Gala, he can afford to pay his fair share in taxes," Warren wrote on Instagram.

Reports also focused on New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who skipped the star-studded event in the Big Apple.

Instead, the democratic socialist made a point to take to social media and highlight six workers who fuel the city’s fashion industry.

LAUREN SANCHEZ, JEFF BEZOS FACE LOCAL RESISTANCE AS VENICE CITIZENS PROTEST WEDDING PLANS

Lauren Sánchez Bezos

Lauren Sánchez Bezos arrived early to the 2026 Met Gala. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

"The fashion industry is made possible by the thousands of workers behind the scenes — seamstresses, tailors, retail workers, delivery drivers — whose immense talent and dedication deserves to be celebrated," Mamdani told The New York Times.

"We’re proud to feature the stories of these hard-working New Yorkers who make our city’s fashion industry second to none."

Two of the workers highlighted in Mamdani's callout were former Amazon employees, per the Times.

Mamdani's predecessor, Eric Adams, attended the event once while other mayors similarly skipped the event in the past.

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Stars turn out for Science Gala in Los Angeles Video

An alternate Met Gala, dubbed the "Ball without Billionaires" workers' gala, was also held to counter Monday's high-profile event.

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A representative for Bezos was contacted for comment by Fox News Digital but did not immediately respond.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

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