Meghan McCain challenges AOC on 'misogynistic' Bernie Bros: Sanders isn't 'doing enough'

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain found some common ground with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., during Wednesday's show, but she and co-host Whoopi Goldberg wanted the congresswoman to address Sen. Bernie Sanders' apparent inaction in denouncing his "misogynistic" supporters.

Ocasio-Cortez is perhaps one of the most prominent supporters of Sanders, I-Vt., whose "Bernie Bros" have been denounced by McCain. McCain claimed that women on the left and right have complained about "abuse" from those male supporters of the senator.

"It is by far ... the most violent, the most misogynistic, the most sexist, the most harmful -- my mother has cried over doctored photos Bernie Brothers have sent me and I'm just one story," McCain said.

"He has a real problem and I don't think that he's doing enough to tamper it down."

WHOOPI GOLDBERG CONFRONTS AOC OVER COMMENTS ABOUT OLDER DEMOCRATS: 'BUGGED THE HELL OUT OF ME'

Ocasio-Cortez responded by suggesting that it was difficult for the Sanders campaign to control anonymous attacks on the Internet.

"I think he works very hard," Ocasio-Cortez said after McCain asked whether Sanders had done enough. She added that she had also faced online attacks from a Facebook group that included immigration enforcement personnel.

"He's got to do more," Goldberg interjected. "He's got to stand up and say it every day if he needs to -- stop this, we're not accepting it. It's not good for us," she said.

Ocasio-Cortez nodded in response, saying "for sure."

McCain previously addressed the issue in January, asserting that Sanders' Achilles heel was with female voters.

"It's actually one of the few things that connects liberal pundits and conservative female pundits together -- is there's just a level of misogyny. Look at Twitter," she said.

She added that she didn't want "another misogynist as president. I think we're all -- women in this country -- are sick of it and I have always thought he had a problem with women."

MEGHAN MCCAIN ON BERNIE-WARREN DISPUTE: 'I DON'T WANT ANOTHER MISOGYNIST AS PRESIDENT'

Although McCain and Ocasio-Cortez live on opposite ends of the ideological spectrum, McCain highlighted how both of them were hated by their political opposites.

"I feel like you're the bogeywoman of the right and I'm the bogeywoman of the left, so it's interesting to be talking to you," McCain told the congresswoman on Wednesday.

Ocasio-Cortez has joined Sanders in pushing what might be described as the most progressive platform being pushed by any major candidate in the 2020 Democratic primaries. Sanders' platform includes a long list of "free" services and guarantees that conservatives say would bring unsustainable costs to the American people.

According to McCain, the two Democratic socialists were asking too much of conservatives like herself by pushing "radical ideas" and a "complete paradigm shift of the American system as we know it."

The massive expansion of government authority was "like the apocalypse," McCain contended.

Ocasio-Cortez seemed unfazed, arguing that the "majority of Americans" would ultimately vote for Sanders. She went on to decry the economic conditions of working Americans, saying that "reality ... does require a paradigm shift."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During Wednesday's show, Ocasio-Cortez also continued her attack on former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, whom she said was purchasing his place in the Democratic race.

That characterization didn't sit well with Goldberg, who told Ocasio-Cortez to stop saying Bloomberg was buying the election.

"You can't buy an election -- people have to either elect you or not elect you, so let's stop saying that because ... it's bad for the people," she said.