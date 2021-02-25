Meghan McCain calls Cuomo 'pervert who has harassed women,' demands immediate resignation

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain tore into Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday as a "pervert who has harassed women," and called for his immediate resignation in light of recent sexual harassment allegations against the New York Democrat.

Cuomo denied allegations that he sexually harassed former aide Lindsey Boylan, including once suggesting they "play strip poker." His office on Wednesday dismissed Boylan's claims as "quite simply false."

McCain was quick to point out the governor's past comments surrounding allegations of sexual misconduct, highlighting his support for Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford, who he publicly told in 2018, "We believe you, and we will fight for you."

"By his own metric 'believe all women' he is a pervert who has harassed women, and he should resign immediately," McCain said.

"We can't live in a country and a time where Democrats say believe all women, except if your politics don't align."

The conservative host took a swipe at Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand -- an outspoken supporter of women’s rights who had blasted former Senate colleague Al Franken, D-Minn., following his own misconduct allegations in 2018 -- for her notable silence on the issue.

"The silence of so many people in the media and so many Democratic politicians, like Kirsten Gillibrand who has been at the forefront of all sexual harassment cases and the #MeToo movement, she hasn't said anything today," McCain argued.

The host also faulted mainstream media networks for ignoring the bombshell allegations after weeks of downplaying the brewing nursing home scandal embroiling the governor.

"So apparently, if you are Governor Cuomo and your brother is the host of a big CNN show, and you're a Democrat, then he has a complete double standard," she said.

Chris Cuomo, along with CNN, have made an unprecedented push to downplay and deflect from the controversies surrounding the New York governor, with the far-left network giving developments in the nursing home scandal little to no airtime -- while avoiding any mention of Boylan's sexual harassment claims.

"I have to tell you other than on this show, there's a lot of people in the media, on CNN and MSNBC and other places that are really, really silent when it comes to any bad behavior in regards to Governor Cuomo," McCain said.

"I just think it's completely hypocritical."