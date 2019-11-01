Meghan McCain rips Booker campaign in Twitter feud: Your candidate's 'polling in 11th'

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain continued to bring the fire Friday in a social media feud with Sen. Cory Booker's presidential campaign, suggesting the New Jersey Democrat's staff should focus less on tweeting since he's "polling in 11th."

The feud began on Wednesday when Booker appeared on the daytime talk show and had a fiery exchange with McCain over his previous support for mandatory buybacks on guns, which she referred to as a "left-wing fever dream."

The discussion got tenser after Booker refused to directly answer McCain's question as to how he would implement mandatory buybacks.

"With all due respect, the gun buybacks. The gun buybacks," McCain said as Booker recalled a story about a voter wanting to punch President Trump in the face. "Just tell me semantically how you're going to get my brother's [AR-15] back."

"Look, machine guns we don't have on the streets anymore, right? Because, in the 1980s, we banned them, and we had a practical way to do that," Booker said. "From Australia to New Zealand, they banned them and they got them off the streets."

"So, you're going to go to my brother's house," McCain pressed.

"No," Booker responded. "We can find an evidence-based way to accomplish this as a country, other countries have done it. We did it with machine guns. Why are we playing into fearmongers that want to [give] you this vision that there are people who are going to show up to your house and take your guns away? That plays exactly into the corporate gun lobby ... and I'm giving you examples of how we've done it in the past and how we can together do it in the future."

"How Australia did it," McCain swiped back. "This is America."

The fight didn't end on the show.

Booker's campaign manager Addisu Demissie took a shot at the "View" co-host for her line of questioning.

"Not sure what @MeghanMcCain was trying to accomplish with this question but @CoryBooker as usual handled it with grace, class and substance," Desmissie tweeted.

McCain fired back, tweeting "You’re Cory Bookers [sic] campaign manager. I asked a specific policy question - he says he’s the most direct candidate and I’ll [sic] I got was a dodge."

She later added, "At least Beto [O'Rourke] is honest about the fact that he wants to take our guns away."

However, Booker's deputy political director drew attention to the intense exchange between the 2020 hopeful and the conservative co-host.

"More praise for @CoryBooker on the @MeghanMcCain exchange..." Sean Downey said in reaction to another tweet, tagging McCain's Twitter handle in his post.

That certainly got McCain's attention.

"Cory Bookers deputy political director apparently has nothing better to do with his time than this. Maybe if you spent less time on Twitter he wouldn’t be polling in 11th?" McCain reacted.