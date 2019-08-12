'The View' co-host Meghan McCain blasts Elle Magazine: 'I guess this is why people don't talk to journalists'

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain blasted Elle Magazine in a series of tweets over an unflattering profile – and McCain’s high-profile friends have come to her defense.

The August 2019 issue of Elle features a cover headline and accompanying profile, “Meghan McCain is having a bad week,” but the conservative pundit feels she is having more than simply a “bad week,” as her father John McCain died this year and she also suffered a devastating miscarriage.

McCain called the headline “particularly sh-tty” and expressed regret for speaking with the women’s magazine.

“I guess this is why people don't talk to journalists and never tell them anything real,” McCain wrote. “Also, to anyone else who has ever had a bad week (or more) as I have. Don't let magazines like @ELLEmagazine shame you to be honest & open- never be embarrassed to talk or share grief, pain, real life, struggle.”

McCain spoke to Elle’s Carrie Battan for the feature that also included a photo shoot. Throughout the piece, Battan wrote that McCain “has the beleaguered disposition of someone who’s searched her name on social media one too many times,” referred to her as “as the bête noire of daytime television,” claimed viewers “think she’s a stubborn, spoiled brat of Veruca Salt proportions” and said “good old-fashioned nepotism” helped boost McCain’s career.

McCain clearly isn’t happy with the finished product and ended her four-tweet message by declaring, “This is a small thing in the scheme of things but I just don't know why women's magazines don't do a better job trying to lift other women up, especially in 2019 (even if you disagree with their politics).”

Elle Magazine did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the piece, Battan admitted that the interview occurred around the time of McCain’s miscarriage, but says the “The View” co-host didn’t mention it during their interview.

“McCain does not reveal this information to me, but children are top of mind because our interview happens around the same time she experiences a miscarriage. Later, she will publish an op-ed in the New York Times about losing a child, again grappling with the career woman vs. mom dichotomy,” Battan wrote.

Some of McCain’s high-profile friends defended her on social media.

CNN’s S.E. Cupp responded simply, “We got you, girl,” while Fox News’ Janice Dean scolded the magazine.

“Wow @ELLEmagazine ‘@MeghanMcCain is having a bad week!’ is your headline on the cover of your magazine after your reporter @cbattan finds out the interview is happening around the same time she is having a miscarriage. Way to support women. Shame on you,” Dean wrote. “The death of her father and of her child would qualify for the worst (insert curse word here) year of her entire life.”

Dean also called the feature, "Upsetting and hateful."

Fox News’ Julie Banderas said Elle should be ashamed.

“A women’s magazine that trashes women belongs in the trash,” Banderas wrote.