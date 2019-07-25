Meghan McCain says 'The View' studio audience regularly boos her

Meghan McCain acknowledged in a recent interview that she regularly gets boos from the studio audience at “The View.”

“It’s a very liberal audience in the studio, and they’re very vocal," McCain told Elle magazine in an article that was published online Thursday. "People are always looking to turn you into something.”

The daughter of late Sen. John McCain calls herself “a disciple of her father's trademark ‘Straight Talk Express," according to the magazine.

“My presence on the show has been, ‘Nobody’s going to bully me, nobody’s going to talk down to me, and nobody’s going to pull the kind of sh-- that’s been pulled on a lot of people in this chair. And I will be vocal, and I will live in the moment, for better or worse,’ she said but admitted she needs to be “less reactive.”

McCain has regular spats with liberal "View" co-host Joy Behar, which creates Internet fodder where they are seen as “catfights,” according to Elle. “Most of the time it’s complete bulls---,” she said, “but sometimes there’s some truth to it.”

She also said she regrets saying she hated Hillary Clinton on the show in 2016 and calling her “Crooked Hillary.”

“I apologized on TV and said that I was contributing to the polarization of this country. I really regret saying that. She was friends with my dad. It’s really not fair," she said.

In fact, her father was part of the reason she took the job on "The View."

"‘You can’t ever give up an opportunity to work on a network with Whoopi Goldberg,'" she said he told her.