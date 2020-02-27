Meghan McCain scolds audience members after apparent applause for Pence failing on coronavirus

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain seemed upset after hearing applause in response to the idea that President Trump set up Vice President Mike Pence to be the "fall guy" by putting him in charge of the coronavirus response.

"I think Trump needed someone in that position just in case things go badly," co-host Sunny Hostin said. Co-host Joy Behar added that Hostin was describing a "fall guy."

Some people in the audience seemed to applaud Hostin's comments, prompting McCain to scowl in response.

"I don't know why anyone would clap about that because if crap goes wrong, it's going to be bad for all of us -- so clapping, because this is bad ... I do not like the politicizing of this," she said, gesturing behind her toward where the clapping seemed to come from.

In September, the "View's" resident conservative also clashed with the audience over a discussion on impeachment.

After noting that Hostin had long supported impeachment, Hostin cheered the word. When the audience applauded in response, McCain told them to let her finish her comments. "Let me finish, thank you," she said.

McCain told "Watch What Happens Live" host Andy Cohen in a recent interview that the audience can become "extremely combative."

She told Cohen that the "booing and the heckling" from the audience also wore on her.

"I'm paid to give a different view and so I would like us all – when people come – to roll it back because again, I'm trying to do a very complicated job," she said.