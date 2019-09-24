Meghan McCain gets testy with 'The View' audience while debating impeachment

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain clashed not only with her co-hosts but with the audience as well during Tuesday's show.

The hosts were discussing the latest controversy fueling Democratic calls for impeachment, something McCain suggested was an unwise move that she was sick of hearing about.

"Quite frankly, I’m sick of hearing everybody b---h about it. Just do it," she said.

She noted that in doing so, Democrats would be flouting political concerns from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and ignoring the history surrounding former President Bill Clinton's impeachment.

After noting that co-host Sunny Hostin had long supported impeachment, Hostin cheered the word. When the audience applauded in response, McCain told them to let her finish her comments. "Let me finish, thank you," she said.

Co-host Joy Behar argued that Democrats would "get it together" before the election — "Don't worry about the Democrats," she said.

McCain appeared to mock that by saying she wanted the show to display a clip of Behar's comments on election night. Someone in the audience apparently booed, prompting McCain to respond: "Oh, come on."

Their comments came as Pelosi faced heightened pressure to impeach the president following a report that he told the Ukrainian president to look into corruption allegations surrounding the Biden family.

Co-host Abby Huntsman, who previously cautioned against jumping to conclusions on the issue, said on Tuesday that the issue concerned her a lot.

"In my opinion, this is extortion," she said, referring to speculation that Trump tacitly withheld aid to pressure Ukraine into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump has denied any quid pro quo and claimed that he resisted giving aid to Ukraine because he wanted other countries to contribute.