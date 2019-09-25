Meghan McCain discusses leaving 'The View' stage, says audience is 'extremely combative'

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain offered some insight into some of her tenser moments on the show, claiming that she had more of a problem with the show's audience than with her co-hosts.

"The audience is extremely combative," McCain said while appearing on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen." In the episode, host Andy Cohen noted that McCain recently seemed "extra over it with the audience, sometimes with the ladies."

McCain's appearance came after two "View" clashes that garnered attention in the media. On Friday, she left stage after an awkward moment in which guest host Ana Navarro told McCain not to yell at her. "That's so rude, Ana," McCain replied. As the show transitioned to a commercial, McCain could be seen walking off.

MEGHAN MCCAIN LEAVES 'VIEW' STAGE AFTER CLASHING WITH ANA NAVARRO OVER WHISTLEBLOWER REPORTS

McCain downplayed the incident while appearing on Cohen's show, saying that she's left the stage multiple times throughout her time on "The View."

"We are told by producers to leave the table if it's too heated and I get touched up backstage with my makeup. So, that's why I was doing and I've done that many times over the years," she said.

She told Cohen that the "booing and the heckling" from the audience also wore on her.

"I'm paid to give a different view and so I would like us all – when people come – to roll it back because again, I'm trying to do a very complicated job," she said.

During Tuesday's show, McCain also snapped at the audience while debating impeachment. After noting that co-host Sunny Hostin had long supported impeachment, Hostin cheered the word. When the audience applauded in response, McCain told them to let her finish her comments.

"Let me finish, thank you," she said.

Co-host Joy Behar argued that Democrats would "get it together" before the election — "Don't worry about the Democrats," she said.

McCain appeared to mock that by saying she wanted the show to display a clip of Behar's comments on election night. Someone in the audience apparently booed, prompting McCain to respond: "Oh, come on."