Liberal pundits lose it over SCOTUS decision overturning Biden eviction moratorium: 'Cruel, conscienceless'

Liberal media members and pundits reacted angrily to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the federal moratorium on evictions, despite the Biden administration's admitting weeks ago it had no legal standing to extend the moratorium.

The nation's highest court voted Thursday in a 6-3 majority to overturn the moratorium, with the court's three liberal-leaning justices dissenting.

The Biden administration previously admitted that it lacked the legal authority to extend the federal moratorium after it expired in July. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), however, issued a new moratorium that was set to expire in October.

SUPREME COURT STRIKES DOWN BIDEN ADMINISTRATION'S EVICTION MORATORIUM

Former President Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump, a regular at some liberal outlets, called for the court to be expanded to make the conservative-leaning members a "minority." She described the six justices in favor of overturning the moratorium as "cruel" and "conscienceless."

"This week alone, the Supreme Court has attacked Biden’s eviction moratorium while pushing for the reinstatement of Trump’s Remain in Mexico policy. At what point do Democrats wake up, smell the coffee, get spines <choose your metaphor> and rebalance this packed Supreme Court?" wrote left-wing MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan, before adding that any action taken would require Congress and Democrats to have "spines."

Other critics from the media also took to Twitter to slam the decision, with some, including former Secretary of Labor and cable regular Robert Reich, joining the call to expand the court, and others expressing outrage over the court making the decision amid a pandemic.

Some critics lamented there was still unspent money for rental relief, while others predicted chaos as "millions" could be evicted. One critic even referred to the court as committing "another evil."

Smaller landlords had been hit hardest by the pandemic with as many as 58% having tenets behind on rent, according to the National Association of Realtors. Smaller landlords are owed more than half of all back rent.

