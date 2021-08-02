Meghan McCain: I skipped Mary Trump interview because she's 'too irrelevant for my time'

Soon-to-be-former "The View" co-host Meghan McCain skipped an interview with guest Mary Trump on Monday's program, saying the former president's niece wasn't worth it.

"I thought she was too irrelevant for my time," McCain told Fox News.

McCain, who is in her final week on the program, appeared on Monday's show but was noticeably absent from the program's sections with Mary Trump, who has garnered extensive media attention as a sharp critic of her uncle Donald Trump's leadership and policies. She criticized McCain on the air for not having the "courage" to ask her questions and discuss race and gender issues.

MEGHAN MCCAIN ON HYPOTHETICAL KAMALA HARRIS RUN TO REPLACE BIDEN: ‘RON DESANTIS WOULD PUT HER IN THE GROUND’

"This is an incredibly powerful platform, and I think the more we talk openly about these things — it’s a shame that your colleague didn’t have the courage to come on and have this conversation with me — but I appreciate that you were all willing to take up these very difficult subjects because racism in my view is at the heart of everything that’s wrong in 21st-century America," she told co-host Sunny Hostin.

Trump spoke only with the show's four liberal hosts on Monday and bashed the modern Republican Party as rotten to the core.

McCain has also been a critic of former President Trump, but she's stood out as a strongly conservative voice in a liberal media landscape. She tweeted there was no "good" Trump family member and said she wished the whole clan would leave her alone.

"The View" has enjoyed high ratings during her four-season run, in part fueled by her viral clashes with her progressive co-hosts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She announced her departure last month and is leaving the show of her own accord, Fox News reported last month. Her tweet on Monday – "4 more days" with the famous gif of "Mad Men" character Peggy Olson walking into a new job – suggested she can't wait to get out.