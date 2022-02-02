The media have reached their moment of reckoning: Greenwald

Journalist Glenn Greenwald said Wednesday that the power and influence of corporate media are deflating as more Americans stand up against woke cancelation attempts.

"You can feel the power shifting from these older power centers like news networks and even some of these mass media outlets who used to have the capacity, when they united, to instantly destroy somebody to demand their de-platforming and have it done overnight," Greenwald told "Jesse Watters Primetime."

"Now, when they attack, they are essentially making their target stronger because they fail. Each time that something like this happens, where they want Joe Rogan removed and Spotify says no, or they attack Substack and [they] issue a defying statement saying were not going to censor it, it deflates the potency of these tactics and it shows the public that the media no longer has this power, and it makes their target seem like martyred dissidents, and people want to pay more attention."

Greenwald pointed to Spotify's refusal to censor "The Joe Rogan Experience," which has been accused by critics of spreading COVID "misinformation."

Journalists who propagated the cancel culture mentality "way overplayed their hand," he said.

"People see they are on this kind of orgy, like this obsession to censor not just the occasional voices … [but] every day there is a new person that needs to be silenced."

At the same time, Greenwald said, they are realizing that "the rules that they created that they wanted to impose on others are now ensnaring themselves, and people see that. If you are a worker and you say the wrong thing, you get destroyed. But if you are Whoopi Goldberg and you say something kind of stunning, even though in my opinion it was without malice and just out of ignorance, they rush to her aid and defend her."

"These kinds of double standards are also something people find repulsive," he said. "And I think the more they do it, the more they are being unmasked."

Watters said the country has reached a "great awakening."

"We're seeing it before our own eyes. New voices like primetime are replacing the old media … there's new energy out there," he told viewers. "You can feel it."