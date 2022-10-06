Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Media 'entertaining' Biden admin narratives that should be 'dismissed based on logic': Joe Concha

Concha addressed Biden, the media linking Hurricane Ian to climate change

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fox News contributor Joe Concha joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss how the left has ramped up its climate change rhetoric following Hurricane Ian.

Fox News contributor Joe Concha slammed the media Thursday for repeating instead of questioning Biden administration rhetoric as networks face scrutiny over linking Hurricane Ian to climate change. Concha joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss how news outlets are "entertaining" narratives that would have previously been "dismissed based on logic."

PRESIDENT BIDEN CAUGHT ON HOT MIC IN FLORIDA: ‘NO ONE F---- WITH A BIDEN’

JOE CONCHA: Not mentioned also is that there are hurricanes that have hit Florida and other parts of the United States 100 years ago that killed far more people and caused far more damage. So until you see a trend, you can't be saying that. But to your point, what the administration says, then we see many in the media repeat. There's zero inflation here. "Maybe there is zero inflation." We're not in a recession. "Maybe we aren't in a recession." Suddenly we're entertaining all of this, all these narratives when before they would have been dismissed based on logic.

