President Biden caught on hot mic in Florida: 'No one f---- with a Biden'

President Biden visited Florida to survey damage wrought by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday and got caught joking in an explicit hot mic conversation with a local official.

"No one f---- with a Biden," the president appeared to tell Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy.

"Yeah, you're go----- right," the mayor replied while laughing.

The president and first lady Jill Biden visited Fisherman’s Wharf in Fort Myers, where homes and businesses were destroyed by Hurricane Ian last week.

"Today, we have one job and only one job, and that’s to make sure the people in Florida get everything they need to fully thoroughly recover," Biden told the community alongside Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and first responders.

"We're here today because we wanted to tell you in person that we're thinking of you and we're not leaving. We're not leaving until this gets done."

Biden extended federal emergency relief he first enacted before the storm by 30 days, making the assistance package available for 60 days as Florida works to rebuild in the wake of the hurricane.

Gov. DeSantis, a frequent critic of the Biden who could potentially face off against him in the 2024 presidential election, praised cooperation between authorities at all levels of government.

"One of the things that you're seeing in this response: We are cutting through the bureaucracy. We are cutting through the red tape, and that's from local government, state government all the way up to the president," DeSantis said Wednesday.

It's not the first time that the president has been caught on a hot mic. After then-President Barack Obama signed the Affordable Care Act into law in March 2010, Biden turned to him and whispered, "this is a big f---ing deal."

Biden's remarks in Florida came on the same day that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries announced they would cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day.

White House officials said they were "disappointed by the shortsighted decision," but industry leaders appeared to mock the president in response.

"The WH has one option left and it is the one option they should have never turned away from in the first place - the US based oil and gas industry," the US Oil & Gas Association tweeted Wednesday. "Life comes at you pretty fast..."