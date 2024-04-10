Medal of Honor recipient rips Biden admin's response to 'death to America' chants: 'Quite disturbing'

Medal of Honor recipient David Bellavia called out President Biden for his foreign policy in the Middle East as more information was revealed about an anti-Israel protester who called for the "complete annihilation" of Israel.

The Iraq veteran, who was awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroism in the Battle of Fallujah, joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss the Biden administration's stance on anti-Israeli and anti-American rhetoric and why he believes there is a significant issue with his foreign policy.

RASHIDA TLAIB ACCUSES ISRAEL OF INTENTIONALLY KILLING 7 HUMANITARIAN AID WORKERS

"Maybe this administration would take it more seriously if we looked at it as, 'you know what, Mr. President, that's a threat to democracy, isn't it?' Death to Israel, the largest democracy in the Middle East. Death to America," Bellavia told Lawrence Jones on Wednesday. "It's almost as if we're so consumed with sending the FBI to people's front porches to question what they posted on Facebook."

"We reserve our FISA courts for our political opponents, not for threats that emanate and are spread overseas and now domestically, the United States," he continued.

Bellavia reacted to an anti-Israel activist who went viral over the weekend in Michigan for spurring "Death to America" and "Death to Israel" chants.

Tarek Bazzi, a Michigan-based activist associated with the Hadi Institute, ignited the chants Friday during a speech at an International Al-Quds Day rally in Dearborn, which subsequently drew widespread attention and criticism on social media.

"Imam Khomeini, who declared the International Al-Quds Day, this is why he would say to pour all of your chants and all of your shouts upon the head of America," Bazzi said in the video shared by the Middle East Media Research Institute.

After Bazzi made his comments, the crowd began chanting, "Death to America!" Bazzi later shifted his attention to Israel, telling the audience that when "fools" ask them "if Israel has the right to exist," the chant "Death to Israel" is "the most logical chant shouted across the world today."

'DEATH TO AMERICA,' 'DEATH TO ISRAEL' CHANTS POUR OUT OF MUSLIM PROTESTERS IN MICHIGAN ON LAST DAY OF RAMADAN

"The Quds Force is Iranian Revolutionary Guard. They killed thousands of our friends overseas. American soldiers, Marines. They killed 13 at Abbey Gate," Bellavia said. "That is the nexus of supply, command and control, and when Soleimani was chopped up into fun-sized pieces by the Trump administration, it was the DCCC and the DNC. They had problems with the death of Soleimani."

"We've got a schizophrenia here with our foreign policy that's quite disturbing," he continued.

In a separate video posted to Facebook in May 2021 by the Al-Quds Committee, which calls itself an "effort to peacefully raise the voice against Zionist atrocities and propaganda," Bazzi can be heard using violent rhetoric towards Israel and Jewish people while speaking to a group of protesters.

"Understand what these slogans mean. 'From the river to the sea' means the absolute annihilation of the Zionist regime," Bazzi says in the video reviewed by Fox News Digital. He continued by calling Israel an "absolute evil" and "cancer in the Middle East and in the world."

"There is no way to deal peacefully with such an entity," Bazzi said. "There can be no two-state solution when you have a Zionist aggressor that knows no limits. A Zionist aggressor that will steal land and slaughter children and that will take pride in doing such deeds."

Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich pressed White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the violent rhetoric, asking if Biden would denounce the demonstrations.

"You're hearing from me, I think that's important," Jean-Pierre said. "The other part too, that I do want to be very clear about... Peaceful protests is something that the president has also been very, very clear that it's important for to give folks space to peacefully protest, but any type of violent rhetoric we are going to denounce."

The president has yet to comment on the matter.

Bellavia reiterated the need for consistency in investigating extremism and possible threats to America, at home and abroad.

"The military is fighting extremism every single day. We want to keep radicals out, but we can't just pick and choose what's an extremist," he said. "And that's why we're still questioning what our Iranian envoy, Robert Malley, actually did. How did he lose his clearance? Why was he brought home by members of the Justice Department?"

"We've got some questions, and I think not only does this administration have an Israel problem, I think they have an Iran problem, too."

