Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden

Biden criticizes Netanyahu over Israel-Hamas war, says Israeli leader making a 'mistake'

Biden made his remarks during an interview with Spanish language broadcaster Univision

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Democratic Sen. Van Hollen says it's still not clear where the WH stands on continuing aid to Israel Video

Democratic Sen. Van Hollen says it's still not clear where the WH stands on continuing aid to Israel

Democratic Sen. Van Hollen said it still wasn't clear where President Biden stood in continuing to provide aid to Israel, after the president warned Netanyahu that U.S. policy could change if the humanitarian situation in Gaza didn't improve.

President Biden harshly criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the way he is prosecuting the war between Israel and Hamas during an interview with Spanish language broadcaster Univision. 

"I think what he’s doing is a mistake," Biden said in an hour-long interview set to air Tuesday night about whether the Israeli leader cares more about his political survival than the national interest of his people. "I don’t agree with his approach."

The interview between Biden and Enrique Acevedo was taped last Wednesday, according to media reports. 

BIDEN WARNS NETANYAHU THAT US WILL CHANGE POLICY ON GAZA UNLESS ISRAEL PROTECTS CIVILIANS

President Biden and pro-Palestine protestors split image

President Biden could lose his progressive base in Michigan over his support for Israel, state Democrats recently warned. (AP Newsroom / Fox News Digital)

Israel has received an increasing amount of criticism for its military offensive in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip following the deadly Oct. 7 attacks by the terror group. 

The scorn has mounted following the deaths of several World Central Kitchen workers in Gaza by Israeli airstrikes. Israel said the strike was a mistake and that the WCK vehicles were not targeted. 

Democrats have also called for Biden to withhold arms to Israel unless it does everything possible to limit civilian casualties on the battlefield. Last month, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. called for Israel to hold new elections. 

In the interview, Biden called for Israel to work toward a ceasefire. 

ISRAELI POLICE THWART ALLEGED ISIS TERROR PLOT AGAINST JERUSALEM STADIUM, POLICE STATION

Joe Biden and Benjamin Netanyahu

Democrats have expressed concern that President Biden has ruined his standing among progressives with his support for Israel. (Getty Images)

"So I what I'm calling for is for the Israelis to just call for a ceasefire, allow for the next six, eight weeks total access to all food and medicine going into the country," he said. 

"I’ve spoken with everyone from the Saudis to the Jordanians to the Egyptians. They’re prepared to move in," Biden added. "They’re prepared to move this food in. And I think there’s no excuse to not provide for the medical and the food needs of those people. It should be done now."

Biden's criticism comes as progressives are calling for voters to cast so-called "protest ballots" rather than support Biden. Many of the those progressives have accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. 

On Tuesday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said there was no evidence that Israel was engaged in genocide. 

Austin says no evidence of Israel committing genocide in Gaza Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We don't have any evidence of genocide being created. We don't have any evidence of that to my knowledge," Austin told Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics