Biden criticizes Netanyahu over Israel-Hamas war, says Israeli leader making a 'mistake'

President Biden harshly criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the way he is prosecuting the war between Israel and Hamas during an interview with Spanish language broadcaster Univision.

"I think what he’s doing is a mistake," Biden said in an hour-long interview set to air Tuesday night about whether the Israeli leader cares more about his political survival than the national interest of his people. "I don’t agree with his approach."

The interview between Biden and Enrique Acevedo was taped last Wednesday, according to media reports.

Israel has received an increasing amount of criticism for its military offensive in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip following the deadly Oct. 7 attacks by the terror group.

The scorn has mounted following the deaths of several World Central Kitchen workers in Gaza by Israeli airstrikes. Israel said the strike was a mistake and that the WCK vehicles were not targeted.

Democrats have also called for Biden to withhold arms to Israel unless it does everything possible to limit civilian casualties on the battlefield. Last month, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. called for Israel to hold new elections.

In the interview, Biden called for Israel to work toward a ceasefire.

"So I what I'm calling for is for the Israelis to just call for a ceasefire, allow for the next six, eight weeks total access to all food and medicine going into the country," he said.

"I’ve spoken with everyone from the Saudis to the Jordanians to the Egyptians. They’re prepared to move in," Biden added. "They’re prepared to move this food in. And I think there’s no excuse to not provide for the medical and the food needs of those people. It should be done now."

Biden's criticism comes as progressives are calling for voters to cast so-called "protest ballots" rather than support Biden. Many of the those progressives have accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

On Tuesday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said there was no evidence that Israel was engaged in genocide.

"We don't have any evidence of genocide being created. We don't have any evidence of that to my knowledge," Austin told Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.