McEnany sounds off on 'Outnumbered':' DeSantis, Abbott exposing 'untold' levels of liberal hypocrisy

"Outnumbered" host Kayleigh McEnany questioned why Democrats are quick to label Governor DeSantis or Governor Abbot racists for transporting migrants despite President Biden having sent secret migrant transports. On "Outnumbered" Thursday, McEnany slammed the hypocrisy of Democrats and emphasized the lies coming from the White House regarding the border.

RON DESANTIS SENDS TWO PLANES OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS TO MARTHA'S VINEYARD

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: You asked the million-dollar question, why is it evil and inhumane for Governor DeSantis to send migrants to Martha's Vineyard, but not evil and humane when Biden for two years sends secret flights of migrants around the nation? There's no difference there.

What an interesting piece of footage came out. Griff Jenkins brilliantly goes in front of the vice president's residence at the Naval Observatory. He asks an illegal immigrant, Hey, you know, is the border secure? The vice president right there over the fence in the Naval Observatory says it's secure. His quote is astonishing. The illegal immigrant says 'it's open, not closed. Everyone believes the border is open because we enter. We are free to enter. No problem. We came illegally. We did not come legally.' So, this is the making of SNL skits, except it's not funny at all. But to have an illegal migrant who just crossed the southern border standing in front of the vice president's home, who just said the border was secure, as he says. No, it's not. Hey, I'm here to tell the story. These are the things SNL comes up with. … This has exposed hypocrisy at an untold level, this shipping across the country of illegal immigrants to these liberal jurisdictions.

