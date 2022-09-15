Vice President Harris ignores question on migrants arriving outside residence after 'secure' border claim

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President Kamala Harris refused to comment Thursday on the two migrant buses from Del Rio, Texas , that arrived outside her residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., just hours earlier.

Over 100 people who were picked up in Eagle Pass, Texas, were sent by Gov. Greg Abbott. The group includes migrants from Venezuela, Uruguay, Colombia and Mexico. Multiple migrants, asked by Fox News Digital, said they think the border is open, contrary to what Harris said Sunday during an interview.

Harris spoke Thursday morning at the United We Stand Summit hosted in the White House.

As the vice president walked out of the East Room following her remarks, a White House pool reporter asked her for comment on the recent arrival of migrants near her D.C. residence.

Harris looked at the reporter and continued walking without answering.

The latest convoy of buses arrived just hours after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis followed through on his similar promise to drop off illegal immigrants in progressive states, sending two planes full of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday.

A representative from a non-governmental organization called Sanctuary DMV showed up and told the migrants they would be going to a local church.

During an interview on "Meet the Press" that aired during the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Harris was asked by NBC News anchor Chuck Todd if the border was secure. The vice president responded that the immigration system was "broken" under the Trump administration and still "needs to be fixed."

"I think that there is no question that we have to do what the president and I asked Congress to do, the first request we made: pass a bill to create a pathway to citizenship," Harris said. "The border is secure, but we also have a broken immigration system, in particular, over the last four years before we came in, and it needs to be fixed."

Abbott has sent dozens of buses filled with border-crossers to Washington, D.C., New York City and Chicago in recent weeks.

Abbott argues that border towns in Texas are overwhelmed and those in power in D.C. and NYC should face the realities of the border crisis.

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency last week over the continued arrival of buses of migrants to the city from Texas and Arizona.

Bowser's emergency declaration will set aside funding to accommodate migrants as well as create the Office of Migrant Services. The OMS will be tasked with providing temporary accommodations, urgent medical needs, transportation and other services for migrants.

