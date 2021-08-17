Expand / Collapse search
McEnany rips MSNBC host's 'remarkable' claim on support for Biden's Afghanistan decision

Nicolle Wallace claimed 95 percent of Americans will agree with Biden policy

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tells 'Fox & Friends’ MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace’s ‘remarkable statement’ is encouraging Biden to ‘surrender’ to the Taliban.

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany blasted MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday, for praising Biden’s address amid the military withdrawal from Afghanistan that has led to the abrupt takeover by the Taliban. Wallace claimed 95% of Americans agree with Biden on Afghanistan. 

MSNBC'S NICOLLE WALLACE PRAISES BIDEN AFGHAN ADDRESS, CLAIMS '95%' OF AMERICANS WILL 'AGREE WITH EVERYTHING'

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: That is a remarkable statement, and she went on to say that this decision envelops what the Biden doctrine is. OK, so that doctrine is this; leave our allies behind, the interpreters who partnered with us, seize this country. Give it over to terrorists, who declared the new Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, leave ten thousand Americans stranded. That's the Biden doctrine? Surrender? And this is what Nicolle Wallace went on to say. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.