McEnany: This is where the Democrats are today

Kayleigh McEnany slams Dems for thinking men can get pregnant

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Now Dems are saying that men can get pregnant: Kayleigh McEnany Video

Now Dems are saying that men can get pregnant: Kayleigh McEnany

Co-host of 'Outnumbered' Kayleigh McEnany discusses how Democrats think men are able to get pregnant and have an abortion on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany highlighted how Democrats changed their narrative on abortion issues to account for men being able to get pregnant and undergo an abortion Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: It used to be men support women's right to abortion, which is ridiculous. It's the right to kill an unborn child, a separate life. But now it's men can get pregnant and men themselves can have an abortion. I mean, where are we in society? And another congressman, I think he said it best. He said, what's the difference between a baby who was born alive for an hour, let's say, who it would be, murder to kill in a baby that is a few inches up the birth canal just before that baby comes out. And the lady from, I think, Planned Parenthood was stunned, looked blankly and had no answer. I think that needs to tell you where the Dems are today. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.