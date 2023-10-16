McCarthy feels 'very good' Jim Jordan will become House speaker ahead of crucial floor vote

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he is confident Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, will have the votes to become his successor, he told FOX News' Brian Kilmeade on Monday ahead of a crucial vote.

"I feel very good about where Jim Jordan is at. He has been an integral part of our team when we took the majority, helping us get the majority," McCarthy said during "FOX & Friends."

"The real challenge here is, and I know a lot of people out there are afraid that will Republicans break off and go work with Democrats, the only reason anybody's even talking about that is because eight Republican members worked with every single Democrat to remove me from speaker and put us into this tailspin and all based upon keeping government open," he continued.

Jordan, who on Friday secured the nomination for speakership after a vote from the Republican conference , is looking at Tuesday as the best day for a floor vote, the source said, noting that most members would be back at the Capitol and present for the voting.

Jordan faces an uphill battle in his bid to become speaker, needing to flip 55 Republicans who on Friday indicated they would not support the Ohio Republican in a floor vote during secret balloting on the matter.

McCarthy slammed the eight Republicans who he said worked with the Democrats to oust him, citing concern surrounding service members who would have paid the price if the government did, indeed, shut down over a battle on spending.

"Brian, think for one moment as we talk about what's happening around the world," McCarthy said. "Could you imagine those American troops on those aircraft carriers or in those planes that are sitting over there that they would have missed their first paycheck this week, that they're trying to defend the freedom and wondering if their loved ones can pay the rent, or they're going to pay their car payment."

"This is what's so absurd about all this, that a few eight people worked with every single Democrat to make a political decision here to disrupt America," he continued. "That's where we have to… be a little calmer, show the leadership and come together and put America back on the right foot."

Jordan's rise to the nomination came after a roller coaster couple of weeks on Capitol Hill, which saw McCarthy lose the post in a vote forced by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

Then, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., was the Republican conference's initial pick to replace McCarthy, besting Jordan in a vote last week before making the surprising decision to withdraw from the race Thursday night.

The Ohio lawmaker then faced a surprising challenge for the nomination from Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga., but he ultimately prevailed in a 124-81 vote over the Georgia Republican.

A second vote meant to gauge support for Jordan on the House floor saw the 55 Republicans reveal their opposition, though Scott threw his support behind Jordan after losing the earlier vote.

