Capitol Hill rollercoaster: Jordan clinches speaker nomination but still battles for the gavel

It's been a rough one on Capitol Hill

Houston Keene By Houston Keene Fox News
Published
10 days without a House speaker as Israel aid hangs in the balance: Chad Pergram Video

10 days without a House speaker as Israel aid hangs in the balance: Chad Pergram

FOX News senior congressional correspondent reports the House of Representatives is in a state of ‘unprecedented chaos.’

It's been a rough week and a half on Capitol Hill.

After a rollercoaster week and much deliberation within the conference, the House GOP selected Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio as their next nominee in the speaker race.

Jordan took over the nomination after the initial pick, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., withdrew from the race on Thursday night.

GEORGIA GOP REP AUSTIN SCOTT ANNOUNCES BID FOR HOUSE SPEAKER

Jim Jordan speaks before House subcommittee

After much deliberation within the conference, the House GOP selected Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio as their next horse in the speaker race. (Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Friday was an eventful day for the conference that saw Jordan, a conservative powerhouse, gain an unexpected a challenge for the gavel from Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga.

The Ohio Republican secured the nomination over his Georgia colleague, receiving 124 votes to secure the nomination over Scott, who received 81 votes.

"I highly respect Jim Jordan," Scott tweeted after Jordan got the nomination. "He is an asset to the Republican Party and our nominee for Speaker."

"Our conference has spoken, and now we must unite behind Jordan so we can get Congress back to work," Scott said.

Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga.

Jordan, a conservative powerhouse, earned himself a challenger for the gavel in the form of Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga., but secured the nomination over him. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

It is unclear when the floor vote on Jordan's nomination will be held, but he may have to win over several holdouts before getting the gig.

Scott backed Jordan in a second vote to gauge support for a floor vote, but Jordan still saw 55 votes against him. Both of Friday's conference votes were conducted via secret ballot.

To be elected on the House floor with every member voting, Jordan can only afford to lose four Republican votes — assuming no Democrats vote for his bid.

The House then recessed for the weekend with still no speaker behind the gavel.

Multiple lawmakers told Fox News Digital that Jordan will have the weekend to flip holdouts in favor of him before the conference reconvenes.

Scalise speaks to media in Washington, DC

Jordan took over the nomination after the initial pick, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., withdrew from the race on Thursday night. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Republicans are expected to convene Monday or Tuesday for a full conference meeting. A full floor vote on Jordan's candidacy would not happen until after the conference meets.

Jordan's candidacy comes after he lost the initial speaker's race to Scalise, whose Thursday withdrawal shocked the conference and sent the GOP scrambling.

Still, Jordan's showing in Friday's conference votes were underwhelming for the frontrunner, which could spell more trouble on the horizon.

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Elkind, Chad Pergram, and Kelly Phares contributed reporting.

Houston Keene is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.  Story tips can be sent to Houston.Keene@Fox.com and on Twitter: @HoustonKeene 

