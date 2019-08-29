McCarthy on IG report: Comey would've fired anyone who did what he did

Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew McCarthy pushed back on former FBI Director James Comey after he defended himself by pointing to the inspector general's finding that he didn't engage in any criminal leaks of classified information.

"Everybody in the government knows that law enforcement information -- even if it's not classified -- is sensitive information that you're not allowed to disseminate," McCarthy said during a Thursday appearance on "America's Newsroom."

He added that while it wasn't a felony to do that, it was "against the rules eight ways to Sunday. And if somebody in Comey's agency had done what he did, he'd have terminated them in nothing flat."

The inspector general's report claimed Comey set a "dangerous example" by leaking memos on his interactions with President Trump. Comey defended himself by tweeting the report's conclusion and browbeating people for apologies.

JAMES COMEY VIOLATED FBI POLICIES WITH MEMOS ON TRUMP DISCUSSIONS, IG REPORT SAYS

"I don’t need a public apology from those who defamed me, but a quick message with a 'sorry we lied about you' would be nice," he said.

McCarthy responded by telling Fox News host Sandra Smith that the former FBI director should take time to examine his own conduct before criticizing others.

"I think it's a moment to be introspective and I hope that he thinks about that ... maybe now is the time to think about his own behavior rather than everybody else's reaction to it," McCarthy said.

McCarthy also backed the report's claim that Comey set a dangerous precedent for the agency.

"Well, think about it. If every single one of the 12,000, 13,000 or so FBI agents decided, 'Well, today I'm going to become a law unto myself,' how do you have rule of law and how do you have an agency?"