McCarthy pans California gov's 'stay at home' order: 'I hope he consulted with a lot of experts'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told Fox News Thursday that California Gov. Gavin Newsom should have consulted with local leaders and other lawmakers before announcing a statewide "stay at home" order in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Maybe he feels there's a need behind it," McCarthy said on "Hannity". "We do think there was an ability to do this without shutting down the entire state. I hope he consulted with a lot of experts before he just made this decision."

GAVIN NEWSOM ANNOUNCES STATEWIDE SHELTER IN PLACE ORDER

McCarthy added that he was relieved to hear Newsom's order does not pertain to grocery shopping and medical emergencies. He noted that the state comprises 12 percent of the American population and provides key resources to the rest of the country.

As of Thursday night, California had 952 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 18 deaths.

Newsom's order, which takes effect Thursday night, prohibts outdoor gatherings and requires businesses that need employees to physically report to work to shut down.

“We need to bend the curve in the state of California,” Newsom said. “There’s a social contract here. People, I think, recognize the need to do more. They will adjust and adapt as they have.”

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report.