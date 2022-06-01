Former AG Whitaker says Michael Sussmann acquittal 'looks like jury nullification'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker joined "Fox & Friends" to address his concerns with a D.C. jury finding former Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann not guilty of lying to the FBI. Whitaker pointed to the partisan leanings of the jury members.

MATT WHITAKER: 4% of Washington, D.C. voted for Donald Trump. Obviously, this is going to be a pro-Democrat, pro-Clinton jury. My biggest concern is the jury foreman came out and really gave up what the jury was discussing, which is that they thought this case should have never been brought to their attention in the first place. And that's a little concerning because this looks more like a jury nullification, where even though the evidence was overwhelming, even though they, the government, proved their case, that the jury just decided that this wasn't a case worth pursuing. So this case, to me, factually and legally was a slam dunk case. But as I had said earlier, leading up to this jury verdict, this jury was going to be very difficult for Durham and his team to get a conviction.

