Matt Gaetz clashes with Joy Behar, asks if she's mourning death of political left as 'Venezuela wing' takes over

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., came out swinging on "The View" Thursday, asking co-host Joy Behar if she was wearing black to mourn the death of the Democratic Party after Wednesday's debate.

"I was just wondering if you were wearing black as a consequence of, like, the death of the political left in the debate last night," he said. Behar responded by telling him not to "count the dead yet."

Earlier in the show, Behar predicted that former Vice President Joe Biden would be the Democratic nominee after what she called a failed performance by former New York City Mayor MIchael Bloomberg.

Gaetz disagreed, arguing that he should be able to count Biden, at least, out of the race. "What states is he going to win?" Gaetz asked. He added that the whole "premise of the Biden campaign" was his electability, but he's failed to win in both Iowa and New Hampshire.

"So, now you have socialist Bernie Sanders against billionaire Michael Bloomberg," he said. He went on to argue that Democrats likely wouldn't nominate a Democrat.

"They're either going to nominate a socialist or someone who some time ago was a Republican," he said.

Toward the end of the interview, Gaetz blasted what he called the "Venezuela wing of the Democratic Party." "Oh, c'mon, the Venezuela wing!" Behar responded incredulously.

At one point, the two touched on President Trump's decision to nominate Ambassador Richard Grenell to serve as acting director of national intelligence.

Behar claimed that Germany saw Grenell as "thin-skinned." Gaetz responded by knocking the show. "Well, this is 'The View,' aren't we all?" he asked, prompting a denial from Behar.