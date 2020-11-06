Matt Drudge dunks on Trump by sharing excerpt from 'The Art of the Deal' on Jimmy Carter's defeat

Drudge Report founder Matt Drudge took a not-so-subtle swipe against President Trump on Friday by using his own words against him.

Trump is facing a tough road to 270 electoral votes as ballot counts in several battleground states continue to favor Joe Biden, prompting the Trump campaign to launch legal battles amid the tight margins.

However, the popular conservative news aggregate site literally took a page from the president's own book "The Art of the Deal," which he weighed in on the 1980 defeat of Democratic incumbent President Jimmy Carter.

"You can't con people, at least not for long," the Trump excerpt began. "You can create excitement, you can do wonderful promotion and get all kinds of press, and you can throw in a little hyperbole. But if you don't deliver the goods, people will eventually catch on."

"I think of Jimmy Carter. After he lost the election to Ronald Reagan, Carter came to see me in my office. He told me he was seeking contributions to the Jimmy Carter Library. I asked how much he had in mind. And he said, 'Donald, I would be very appreciative if you contributed five million dollars.' I was dumbfounded. I didn't even answer him," Trump wrote in his 1987 bestseller.

He continued, "But that experience taught me something. Until then, I'd never understood how Jimmy Carter became president. The answer is that as poorly qualified as he was for the job, Jimmy Carter had the nerve, the guts, the balls to ask for something extraordinary. That ability above all helped him get elected. But then, of course, the American people caught on pretty quickly that Carter couldn't do the job, and he lost in a landslide when he ran for reelection."

While The Drudge Report remains a giant among conservative news sites, Drudge's coverage of Trump soured during his first term and got rather hostile towards the president during the election.