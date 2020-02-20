Mary Anne Marsh says Bloomberg 'looked like the Wizard of Oz' in debate, rivals 'pulled the curtain back'

Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg looked like the "Wizard of Oz" in Wednesday's Nevada presidential debate, according to Democratic strategist Mary Anne Marsh

"He was the little guy on the stool and they pulled the curtain back [on him]," Marsh said on "Bill Hemmer Reports," referencing the exposure of the "great and powerful Oz" as a short, portly man behind a large "front" of machinery in the 1939 classic film. "He's not the guy on TV."

Wednesday's debate marked the first time many early state voters heard directly from Bloomberg outside of his TV advertisements. When host Bill Hemmer and panelist Ari Fleischer discussed whether the 78-year-old Bloomberg would be able to hone his skills before next week's South Carolina debate, Marsh interjected, saying: "He is never going to do any better."

"He could spend another $400 million on top of the $400 million [already] he spent," she said, "and now people have seen the real Bloomberg. That's why they tuned in."

Marsh also noted that Bloomberg "had little interest at points in the debate -- rolling his eyes, not wanting to be held accountable. And I don't see how you come back from that."