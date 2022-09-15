Martha's Vineyard Democratic state rep. tells CNN migrants are being used as 'political pawns'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Massachusetts Democratic state Rep. Dylan Fernandez told CNN "New Day" hosts John Berman and Brianna Keilar that the migrants Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., sent to Martha's Vineyard were being used as "political pawns."

Towards the end of the segment, Berman asked Fernandez about some of the things he's been writing over the last few hours. "You’ve been talking about the faith of some of the people who have been making these decisions. What do you mean, exactly?"

"We have, you know, a person here and Republicans who claim to be of the Christian faith, that claim to be wanting to help one another, help the most vulnerable, and to ship families here, children here on a lie and use them as political pawns is a truly inhumane thing to do. What is humane is our local church here, St. Andrew’s parish, that put these people up, that is housing 50 people overnight, that is serving them breakfast this morning. We are helping our neighbors here. We are helping the most vulnerable," he said.

Fernandez called DeSantis a "coward" and said the "real story" was about how Martha's Vineyard rallied to support the migrants.

Keilar asked why DeSantis chose Martha's Vineyard, an island "made famous by the fact that former president Obama has a very luxurious property there."

"Well, it shows they’re just as a political talking point. The truth is, this is an island of immigrants. A third of our school system here is minority. We have 20% of our students here, who are ELL students, English as a second language students. The growth in population here over the past decade from the last census is almost entirely from immigrants. This is an incredibly diverse and welcoming community. We always will be. And we’re going to continue that tradition," he said.

Fernandez explained earlier in the segment how the island of Martha's Vineyard was responding to the migrants.

"We put together shelter, we put together 50 beds, food, water, health care services. And have been marshaling resources around interpretation services, immigration attorneys, trying to get people the help and support they need," he said, adding that they were not given any warning that the migrants were coming.

DeSantis was adamant about relocating illegal immigrants and funding for the transport was included in the governor's budget recommendations. The State Legislature's budget includes $12 million for Florida's Department of Transportation to relocate illegal immigrants.

"The legislature delivered on this priority, along with many of the governor’s other priorities to protect Floridians from the harmful impacts of the Biden border crisis," a spokesperson for DeSantis told Fox News Digital in April.