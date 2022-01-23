Sen. Blackburn on Biden admin: The more people learn, ‘the less they like it’

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., reflected on a rough week for President Biden, saying the more people know about his administration, "the less they like it." Sen. Blackburn further said it creates the right environment for Republicans to get their message out ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

SEN. MARSHA BLACKBURN: It's going to be up to Republicans to make certain that we get our message out there, that we talk about what we have done. What we see from all this polling is the more people know about the Biden administration, the less that they like it…

You have this administration that hangs out the 'y'all come' sign and they're not serious about dealing with the domestic issues, dealing with these foreign policy issues. It is frightening to people. I talk to people here in Tennessee every day that say, 'I didn't vote for this. This administration is frightening me. I'm concerned about what is going to happen to our country.'

