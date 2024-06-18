Marsha Blackburn mocks magazine piece questioning if GOP women are ‘okay’: ‘I laughed all the way through’

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., said she "laughed all the way through" a widely criticized New York Magazine piece attacking conservative women, blasting it as proof liberals want to "erase the lines of gender."

New York Magazine published a cover story Monday that criticized Republican women, depicting them holding guns in MAGA hats asking, "Are Republican women okay?" Blackburn said the story is simply the latest example of liberals not respecting women.

"I laughed all the way through this article, because I thought, ‘The left absolutely requires submission of women to their ideology,’" Blackburn said Tuesday on "America’s Newsroom."

The New York Magazine article by Rebecca Traister said, "On the cusp of an election season that could further reshape this democracy and women’s place within it, the questions facing the women of the Republican right are tricky. Are they supposed to be cutthroat or cute? Cold enough to kill a dog or warm enough to bake an apple pie?"

The story, which features an accompanying photo of South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene blended together, also asked if GOP women should devote their attention to country, husband, God or Trump before declaring, "Women fundamentally cannot lead a party that wants to oppress women; they cannot, in fact, be fully human within it."

Blackburn said people on the left can’t stand "strong" and "conservative" women.

"Their goal is to really erase the lines of gender, and they would love to be able to do that," Blackburn said.

"They require that you submit, and if you ever challenge them, if you ever push back on them, then they are going to cut you out," she added. "They cannot stand strong, conservative, independent-minded women who really like being female, who really like being a mom, who really like being a woman."

Blackburn said traditional roles for women don’t fit the modern left’s "template."

"They are the Stepford Wives of the leftist ideology," she said. "You have to come right into lockstep, you cannot deviate if you’re going to be a female leader on the left."

A spokesperson for New York Magazine told Fox News Digital the outlet stands by its story.

Blackburn also criticized President Biden’s Title IX expansion, saying the administration is continuing its assault on opportunities for young women.

A U.S. district court in Kentucky on Monday ordered the Biden administration to halt the implementation of its new Title IX protections after a West Virginia girl and Christian Educators Association International sued in response to a transgender teen being allowed to compete on a middle school team.

"I was pleased to see this because Tennessee is one of those states," Blackburn said. "Title IX, is there to protect girls and women in sports."

"For 50 years, Title IX has allowed girls to compete, to excel to get college scholarships, to learn about team building and to develop those skills that are going to help them all of their lives," she continued. "The Biden administration continues to try to diminish that and to take those opportunities away from young girls and young women."

The new injunction applies to Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Virginia and West Virginia, in addition to Tennessee. A federal judge blocked Biden’s Title IX rule in Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana and Idaho last week.

Title IX is a longstanding civil rights law prohibiting sex-based discrimination in schools and other education centers that receive federal funding. Under the Biden administration's new rules, sex discrimination would include discrimination based on gender identity as well as sexual orientation.

