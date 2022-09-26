Marsha Blackburn hits back at 'misinformed' White House official blaming GOP for blocking border funding

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., joined "The Faulkner Focus" Monday to respond to statements from top White House communications official John Kirby, where he told Fox News Digital that Republicans are not supporting increased funding for border security. Blackburn said the Biden administration has "ruined lives" with their border policies and said Kirby is "misinformed" on the issue.

SENATE INTEL COMMITTEE URGES REFORM OF INTELLIGENCE AGENCIES TO COUNTER THREATS FROM US ADVERSARIES

MARSHA BLACKBURN: I think Mr. Kirby is misinformed on this. He might want to do a quick check. Republicans have supported giving the Border Patrol what they specifically ask for about 30 years, which is a permanent barrier. And then in places where you cannot have a barrier, give them the technology that is necessary to surveil that border. Also, give them more agents and officers to handle the influx that they're seeing right now. But getting that wall up or a barrier up, having Remain in Mexico, not allowing this open border, not pretending that the border is secure when it is not, which is what this administration is doing. What this does is cause people to look at it and say, look, you've lost your moral authority on this issue because these people coming across this border are being subjected to drugs, to sex trafficking. They're physically, emotionally, and sexually abused. And you don't care about that. And when Joe Biden seems to say, well, we're doing them a favor by keeping the border open, no, you're not. You're ruining a lot of lives.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW: