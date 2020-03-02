Mary Anne Marsh: The Joe Biden 'comeback story' will soon run into a math problem

The media is mostly overhyping the Joe Biden "comeback story" after the former vice president's resounding victory in South Carolina, Mary Anne Marsh and Tom Bevan agreed on "America's Newsroom" Monday.

"Everyone loves a comeback story. Joe Biden finally won something in a presidential race, third try, and I'm glad he had that day. But I think we're about to learn this is all about math. This is not about ideology or anything else. This is a math problem. ... It's a numbers game and the numbers are decidedly in Bernie Sanders' favor," said Marsh, a Democratic political analyst and former senior adviser to John Kerry.

Tuesday is the most important day in the 2020 presidential race so far. With 1,357 pledged delegates -- 34 percent of the nationwide total -- up for grabs on what's known as Super Tuesday, the results of these contests will set the course for the rest of the presidential nominating calendar and could make or break several candidates' campaigns.

Fourteen states are set to vote on Super Tuesday, along with American Samoa and Democrats abroad. The biggest prizes are California and Texas, where Sanders is in the lead.

The Golden State's 415 available delegates are by far the largest haul of the primary race. Sanders, who is leading in the polls there, is seeking to run up the score in California to give himself as large a delegate lead coming out of Super Tuesday as possible.

RealClearPolitics founder Tom Bevan said on the "Fox News Rundown" podcast Monday that Democrats are "petrified" of Sanders, I-Vt., becoming the nominee, and warned of a "nightmare scenario for Democrats" heading into Super Tuesday.

"I mean, there's still a lot of scenarios that you can craft about this race," he said Monday. "Maybe Bernie comes out, but he's not so far ahead. And I think in some ways, that's almost the nightmare scenario for Democrats because then there will still be this urge and push by the Democratic establishment to try and take this thing away from Bernie if he's not far enough out in front."

"Honestly" he added, "I know the Democratic establishment is petrified of Bernie as the nominee and wants to do anything just to stop him."

Speaking alongside Marsh and Republican strategist David Avella, Bevan told the "Newsroom" panel that the media "loves a comeback story" so the narrative of Biden's surge is being "overhyped."