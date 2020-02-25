Super Tuesday cheat sheet: California race at a glance

On Super Tuesday, the biggest day of the 2020 election cycle so far, Democrats in 14 states, American Samoa and abroad will cast their ballots for who they want to represent their party in the general election against President Trump. In just one day, 34 percent (1,357) of the pledged delegates for the Democratic National Convention will be assigned in what will likely be a make-or-break day for several presidential campaigns.

Here is a look at the state of the race in California:

Delegates at stake

There are 415 pledged delegates at stake in the California primary, with 271 assigned by congressional district and 144 assigned according to the statewide vote. Democrats or unaffiliated voters may vote in the California Democratic primary.

When do polls close?

Polls close at 8 p.m. PST, 11 p.m. EST.

Who won in 2016?

Hillary Clinton beat Bernie Sanders 53 percent to 46 percent in California.

Who's spent the most time there?

Bernie Sanders has spent 22 days in California, the most delegate-rich state in the Democratic primary, as of Feb. 29.

Who's ahead in the polls?

Bernie Sanders leads big in the RealClearPolitics average with 34 percent support. He's trailed by Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Mike Bloomberg who all field between 13 percent and 15 percent support.

Key endorsements

A huge state with a plethora of Democratic politicians, there's been no shortage of endorsements to go around -- but the candidates endorsed by the two most important state officials have already exited the race. California Gov. Gavin Newsom endorsed Sen. Kamala Harris and Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounakakis endorsed former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who dropped out of the presidential race Sunday after a disappointing finish in South Carolina.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, however, has newfound momentum from South Carolina and the backing of two of the state's most important endorsers.

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein endorsed Biden, as did Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Key issues

California is a progressive state with progressive priorities -- a leaning that might lead some to think it could be fertile ground for Sanders or Warren. But if endorsements from two of the state's largest newspapers are to be believed, Californians' main priority might be simply be beating Trump.

"Amy Klobuchar is the one Democrat who checks all the essential boxes. She is seasoned (13 years in the U.S. Senate, lead Democratic sponsor on more than 100 passed bills) with a history of winning Republican strongholds and solid on the party’s baseline issues," the San Francisco Chronicle wrote in its endorsement of the Minnesota senator.

The San Diego Union-Tribune endorsed Buttigieg, who dropped out of the presidential race Sunday. The reasoning behind its pick was similar to the logic that led the Chronicle to choose Klobuchar.

"Buttigieg is best suited to beat Trump because of his centrist policies, his military experience, his (admittedly small-scale) executive experience and the enthusiasm he’s inspired, with better fundraising and national polling, bigger campaign crowds and more news coverage than Klobuchar," the endorsement read.

Still, Sanders has rallied the left-wing base in the state, including with two massive rallies on the Sunday before Super Tuesday as he eyes a big win in California.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.